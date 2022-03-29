Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.56).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.26 ($1.20) on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,049.52).

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.