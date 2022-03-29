Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks Sells 3,690 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CNC opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.