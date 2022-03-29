Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Centogene has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -1.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centogene by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centogene by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

