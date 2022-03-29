Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $384,360.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 18,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,766. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $500.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

