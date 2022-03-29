Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

IPSC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.