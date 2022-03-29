CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CESDF. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.