Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

