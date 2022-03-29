Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.20

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of CWBHF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.
