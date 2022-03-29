ChartEx Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $121,253.32 and $805.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.