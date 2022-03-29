Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.52 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

