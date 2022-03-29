Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.47 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

