China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CAAS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

