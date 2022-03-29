China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,093. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

