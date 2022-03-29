China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNPPF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CNPPF opened at $1.34 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

