Christopher Bedi Sells 700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.75. 1,314,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,818. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.