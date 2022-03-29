Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.