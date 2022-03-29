Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.05.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

