Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,637. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

