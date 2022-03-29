Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.70 Million

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $632.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.70 million and the lowest is $617.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,891,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 392,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

