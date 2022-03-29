Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $25.92. Clear Secure shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 5,791 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

