Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.65. 32,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

