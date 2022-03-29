Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.64.

CLF opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

