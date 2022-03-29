Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Buys 50,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($37,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 30.46, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0128 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

