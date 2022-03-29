Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 88,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

