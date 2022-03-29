Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MITA remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Coliseum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

