Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBAN. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.67 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $907,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.