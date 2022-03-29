Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

STK stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 53,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.