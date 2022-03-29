Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,885. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

