Comparing Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IsoPlexis and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.70%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus price target of $865.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 145.28% 3.70% 2.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 8.33 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.88 $4.25 billion $140.07 4.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats IsoPlexis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

