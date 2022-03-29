Comparing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -984.77% N/A -54.31% Ichor 6.46% 19.12% 10.35%

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 57.01 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Ichor $1.10 billion 0.93 $70.90 million $2.45 14.62

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ichor has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.63%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Ichor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

