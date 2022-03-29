Comparing Metromile (MILE) & Its Peers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Metromile to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 715 3078 2730 158 2.35

Metromile presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 245.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.45 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,755.68

Metromile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Summary

Metromile rivals beat Metromile on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

