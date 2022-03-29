Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Align Technology and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 0 13 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $713.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.36%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.31%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.95 billion 8.65 $772.02 million $9.70 44.74 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.74 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.86

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 19.53% 22.19% 14.00% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Summary

Align Technology beats Sanara MedTech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing services; ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; iTero model and dies; third party scanners and digital scans; Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan. The company sells its products in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

