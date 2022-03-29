CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €59.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.14 ($86.97).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €54.15 ($59.51) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.86. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($90.99). The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

