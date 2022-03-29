Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CCM opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.