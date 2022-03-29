Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CCM opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

