Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
