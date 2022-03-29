ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. ContentBox has a market cap of $696,861.15 and $45.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011867 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00231747 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

