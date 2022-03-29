Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $62.84

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.84, but opened at $60.75. Continental Resources shares last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 7,019 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

