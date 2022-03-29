Contrasting CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Rating) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and Aiadvertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 2.99 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 3.14 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -2.90

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% Aiadvertising -96.35% -568.13% -138.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CloudCommerce and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.06, indicating that its stock price is 406% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aiadvertising beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudCommerce (Get Rating)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

