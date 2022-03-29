COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

