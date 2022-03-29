Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,284 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

