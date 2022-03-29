Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.57 ($72.06).

1COV stock opened at €47.01 ($51.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

