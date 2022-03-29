Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,141 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after buying an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

