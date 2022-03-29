Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 170 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

