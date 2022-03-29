Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

