Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $136,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atkore were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

