Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $27,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

