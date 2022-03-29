Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $42,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $106,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after acquiring an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

