Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $46,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

