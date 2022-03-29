Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.