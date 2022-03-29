Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,890 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

