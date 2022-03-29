Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, head phones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

